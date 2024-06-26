Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,305,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 13,042,379 shares.The stock last traded at $64.91 and had previously closed at $65.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.80 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

