Christopher P. Comparato Sells 80,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Toast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $179,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $70,270,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toast

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.