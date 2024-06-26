Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Boosted by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,893. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

