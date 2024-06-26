CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Shares Up 0.7%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.55. 8,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

