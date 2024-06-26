CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Down 6%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. 1,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

CITIC Trading Down 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

CITIC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

