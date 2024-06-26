Citigroup Downgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Neutral

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Get ResMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $183.82 on Monday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 79,500.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.