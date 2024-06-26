ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,048,500.00 in Stock

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 22.3 %

CLIR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.12. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLIR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ClearSign Technologies

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.