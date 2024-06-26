Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 13,558,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

