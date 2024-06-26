Clicks Group Limited (CLCGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1601 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Clicks Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

