Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 155,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $23.87.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
