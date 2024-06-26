Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

RNP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 32,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,500. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

