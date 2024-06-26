Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $98.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

