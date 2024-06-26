Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 5,367 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,922,000 after acquiring an additional 206,907 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 150.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 196,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 118,189 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 366,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 483.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 353,795 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 588,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

