Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avista by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Avista by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Avista by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVA

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. 190,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.