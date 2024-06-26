Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 697 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $106.94. 700,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,283. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

