Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.