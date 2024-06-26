Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 6,588 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. 2,935,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,001,484. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

