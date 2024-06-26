Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 47,579 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,915. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

