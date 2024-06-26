Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $300,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $10,652,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,998,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

