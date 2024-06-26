Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,858 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 535,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,950,000 after purchasing an additional 262,634 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 219,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 101,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

IPAC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. 7,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

