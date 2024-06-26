Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter.

BAR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

