Columbus Macro LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 224,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.24. 36,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

