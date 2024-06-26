Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. 180,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Read Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.