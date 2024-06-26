Columbus Macro LLC Sells 295 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW traded down $13.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $896.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $930.72 and its 200 day moving average is $924.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.