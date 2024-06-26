Columbus Macro LLC Sells 424 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of PH stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.13. The company had a trading volume of 167,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,218. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.