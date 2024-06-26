Columbus Macro LLC Sells 476 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $146.72. 169,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.48.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

