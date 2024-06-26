Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Comcast were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,867,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

