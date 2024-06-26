Comparing Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) & Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oatly Group has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Oatly Group and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oatly Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.11, suggesting a potential upside of 122.53%. Sow Good has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Sow Good.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $783.35 million 0.72 -$416.87 million ($0.80) -1.19 Sow Good $16.07 million 13.45 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -60.91

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oatly Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -49.19% -41.06% -14.74% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Summary

Sow Good beats Oatly Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. Oatly Group AB was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

