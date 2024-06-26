COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Shares Up 83.3%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 83.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

COMSovereign Stock Up 83.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

COMSovereign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.