Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.760-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.400-12.070 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. 788,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,118. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

