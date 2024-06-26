Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.760-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.400-12.070 EPS.
NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. 788,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,118. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
