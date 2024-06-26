Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.40-12.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

