Conflux Price Up 6% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Conflux has a market cap of $643.21 million and $22.30 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,790.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.97 or 0.00618477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00116966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00271319 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00073485 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,014,773,091 coins and its circulating supply is 4,139,773,775 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,014,568,619.9 with 4,139,568,609.12 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15593583 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $27,099,583.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.