Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 28th

Shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Friday, June 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 28th.
Connexa Sports Technologies Price Performance
Connexa Sports Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $11.33.
About Connexa Sports Technologies
