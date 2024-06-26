ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading Down 1.7%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $112.76 and last traded at $112.99. Approximately 1,270,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,668,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.99.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after buying an additional 826,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

