Contrasting Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) & Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kenvue pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Natura &Co’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.49 billion 2.31 $1.66 billion $0.78 23.91 Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.70 $595.64 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co.

97.6% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kenvue shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kenvue and Natura &Co, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 1 7 6 0 2.36 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kenvue presently has a consensus price target of $23.09, suggesting a potential upside of 23.81%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.63% 21.06% 8.40% Natura &Co 10.29% -6.89% -3.48%

Summary

Kenvue beats Natura &Co on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

