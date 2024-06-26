Contrasting Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 187.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.5% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 18.40% 13.40% 5.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund $17.68 million 16.24 N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $24.11 million 11.81 $20.41 million $0.82 14.94

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and California income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund was formed on October 7, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

