Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $6.78 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $6.78 or 0.00011109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $90.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00041920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

