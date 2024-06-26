Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 102.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. RxSight comprises 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after buying an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $8,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 157.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RxSight news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,150 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.13. 318,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,448. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RXST

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.