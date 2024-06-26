Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

