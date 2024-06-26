Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,111. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

