Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $301,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 3,355.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. 437,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

