Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $392,000 in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 777,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.11. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

