Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BILL by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.21.

BILL stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. 1,249,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

