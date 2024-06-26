Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Sunoco makes up about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 655,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570 in the last quarter.

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

