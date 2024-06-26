Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 20,389 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 154.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. Archrock comprises approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE AROC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

