Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 3,939 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.27. 1,486,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,176. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

