Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 13,855 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 393,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,500,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,839,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,857,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 155,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 501,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

