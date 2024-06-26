Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $11.45 Million Position in Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CPAI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CPAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,000. Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 6,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.83.

About Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF

The Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (CPAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a quantitative, model-based approach to select US stocks of any market capitalization. CPAI was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Counterpoint.

