Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,037 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPNG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889,976. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

