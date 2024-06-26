Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.16

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 132963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCAP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

